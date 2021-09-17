Awendaw-McClellenville Fire Department hires new chief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellenville Fire District has hired a new fire chief.

Charleston County released a statement saying they have selected Shaun R. Gadsden as the new Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Chief.

Gadsden is from Mount Pleasant and county officials say he began his career in fire service 24 years ago with the Sullivan’s Island Fire Department. The county says he was a volunteer when he started.

Chief Gadsden has served as a Captain, Battalion Chief on the operational level, and Division Chief of Training during his career, county officials say. He has worked for several emergency service agencies, including the City of North Charleston Fire Department and Dorchester County Fire-Rescue.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chief Gadsden as a leader within our organization,” Charleston County Deputy Administrator of Public Safety Eric Watson said. “He holds strong beliefs in the power of an organization’s mission, vision, and values. His experience and vast knowledge of technical skills will greatly benefit the residents of Charleston County.”

The county’s statement says Chief Gadsden has a Bachelor of Arts in Disaster and Emergency Management from Columbia College University and is a graduate of the South Carolina Firefighters Association’s Leadership Institute.

They also say he has earned the distinguished Chief Fire Officer Designation by the Center for Public Safety Excellence and a Fire Officer IV certification from the Maryland Fire-Rescue Institute.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.