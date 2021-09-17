SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Awendaw-McClellenville Fire Department hires new chief

Shaun R. Gadsden
Shaun R. Gadsden(Charleston County)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellenville Fire District has hired a new fire chief.

Charleston County released a statement saying they have selected Shaun R. Gadsden as the new Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Chief.

Gadsden is from Mount Pleasant and county officials say he began his career in fire service 24 years ago with the Sullivan’s Island Fire Department. The county says he was a volunteer when he started.

Chief Gadsden has served as a Captain, Battalion Chief on the operational level, and Division Chief of Training during his career, county officials say. He has worked for several emergency service agencies, including the City of North Charleston Fire Department and Dorchester County Fire-Rescue.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chief Gadsden as a leader within our organization,” Charleston County Deputy Administrator of Public Safety Eric Watson said. “He holds strong beliefs in the power of an organization’s mission, vision, and values. His experience and vast knowledge of technical skills will greatly benefit the residents of Charleston County.”

The county’s statement says Chief Gadsden has a Bachelor of Arts in Disaster and Emergency Management from Columbia College University and is a graduate of the South Carolina Firefighters Association’s Leadership Institute.

They also say he has earned the distinguished Chief Fire Officer Designation by the Center for Public Safety Excellence and a Fire Officer IV certification from the Maryland Fire-Rescue Institute.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Bond set at $20k for Alex Murdaugh in $10M insurance fraud scheme
Officials with the Charleston County School District say students who do not wear a mask cannot...
Charleston County students who do not wear a mask cannot attend in-person class
Curtis Smith, 61, reads documents at a bond hearing Thursday morning in Hampton County on...
Judge sets bond for man charged in Alex Murdaugh’s shooting
The district confirmed that Dorchester District Two bus driver Cynthia Jackson has died and...
Dorchester District 2 confirms bus driver death, 5th employee this school year
Gloria Satterfield
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money

Latest News

East Cooper Montessori Charter School teacher Gabrielle Sloan is facing termination at the...
Group sues Charleston Co. School District over mask mandates
Dorchester County School District 2 officials said a “catastrophic failure” of the main...
Ft. Dorchester High School extends virtual learning because of electrical failure
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Parents, teacher sue Charleston Co. schools over face mask requirement
Kenneth Gladden
Charleston Police looking for missing man