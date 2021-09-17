Berkeley Co. School District outlines disciplinary measures for students who do not wear a mask on a bus

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County School District have released an outline breaking down disciplinary measures for students who do not wear a face mask on school busses.

The following measures will go into effect on Monday, Sept. 20.

First offense: student warning and note provided to parent

Second offense: parent contact and one day of bus suspension

Third offense: parent contact and two days of bus suspension

Fourth offense: parent contact and three days of bus suspension

Fifth offense: parent contact and five days of bus suspension

Sixth offense: parent contact and loss of bus privileges

The district cited an Aug. 27 memorandum by the South Carolina Department of Education which stated that it would again enforce the CDC’s order requiring the use of face coverings by students and staff on state owned and operated school buses.

As a part of that memorandum, the SCDE stated all school districts must be in compliance by August 30, 2021.

BCSD officials also pointed out to the following SCDE information:

“School districts shall implement disciplinary measures designed to enforce this requirement, including, but not limited to suspending a student from riding a bus. However, no student should be placed in an unsafe situation as a result of attempting to board a bus without a face covering.”

“We provided our students and families with a few weeks to become acclimated with the school bus mask mandate,” said BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson. “The South Carolina Department of Education equipped our buses with an adequate supply of face coverings that will be provided to any student who needs a mask. As our school buses are owned, funded and maintained by the state department of education, students and staff utilizing these buses for transport to and from school are expected to adhere to the requirements of the CDC order and the South Carolina Department of Education.”

