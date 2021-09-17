SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Police looking for missing man

Kenneth Gladden
Kenneth Gladden(Charleston Police Department)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they need the public’s help to find a man who was reported missing Thursday.

Police say Kenneth Gladden was last seen by family members at 5 Commercial Row in Charleston on or around July 1.

Gladden is described as a 5′4″, 120 lbs man with black hair and brown eyes, police say.

Gladden’s last know address was 699 King Street, but officers say family have indicated Gladden may be homeless. They say Gladden is possibly staying under the I-26 overpass near King Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Bond set at $20k for Alex Murdaugh in $10M insurance fraud scheme
Officials with the Charleston County School District say students who do not wear a mask cannot...
Charleston County students who do not wear a mask cannot attend in-person class
Curtis Smith, 61, reads documents at a bond hearing Thursday morning in Hampton County on...
Judge sets bond for man charged in Alex Murdaugh’s shooting
The district confirmed that Dorchester District Two bus driver Cynthia Jackson has died and...
Dorchester District 2 confirms bus driver death, 5th employee this school year
Gloria Satterfield
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money

Latest News

East Cooper Montessori Charter School teacher Gabrielle Sloan is facing termination at the...
Group sues Charleston Co. School District over mask mandates
Dorchester County School District 2 officials said a “catastrophic failure” of the main...
Ft. Dorchester High School extends virtual learning because of electrical failure
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Parents, teacher sue Charleston Co. schools over face mask requirement
Shaun R. Gadsden
Awendaw-McClellenville Fire Department hires new chief