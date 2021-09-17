Charleston Police looking for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they need the public’s help to find a man who was reported missing Thursday.

Police say Kenneth Gladden was last seen by family members at 5 Commercial Row in Charleston on or around July 1.

Gladden is described as a 5′4″, 120 lbs man with black hair and brown eyes, police say.

Gladden’s last know address was 699 King Street, but officers say family have indicated Gladden may be homeless. They say Gladden is possibly staying under the I-26 overpass near King Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200.

