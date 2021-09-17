Charleston Police release photos from downtown armed robbery
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department asked for the public’s help Friday to help identify two people wanted in connection with a Monday armed robbery.
Police say the two shown in the photos robbed the Reid Street Market. Following the robbery, police say they left the area in a Nissan Juke.
Anyone who recognizes either person or has information on the robbery is asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
