Charleston Police release photos from downtown armed robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department asked for the public’s help Friday to help identify two people wanted in connection with a Monday armed robbery.

Police say the two shown in the photos robbed the Reid Street Market. Following the robbery, police say they left the area in a Nissan Juke.

Anyone who recognizes either person or has information on the robbery is asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

