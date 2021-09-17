SC Lottery
UPDATE: Missing Chatham Co. teen located, is safe

Jahki Epps
Jahki Epps(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT
CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Chatham County Police Department said a missing teen has been located and is safe.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teenager reported missing overnight.

According to the Chatham County Police department, 14-year-old Jahki Epps was last seen Thursday evening (9/16) in the 4700 block of Ogeechee Road. They say he is known to frequent Salt Landing Way and Buckhalter Road.

Epps is described as a Black male, 5′8″, 170 lbs. He has black hair with long twisties that have orange tips. He may have been wearing blue or gray Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on Epps’ whereabouts should contact police or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips are anonymous and tipsters could qualify for a cash reward.

