SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies searching for trio after shooting kills two women, injures another

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find three people in connection to a shooting last weekend that killed two women and injured another.

On Friday afternoon, deputies released a sketch of a person who they believe was a shooter in the incident, a picture of a person of interest, and the picture and name of a man wanted on charges involving the Sunday shooting that happened on Coleman Boulevard.

According to the sheriff, witnesses were able to give a sketch artist a very detailed picture of one of the gunmen from the early morning ambush and fatal shooting.

Another person who is being considered a person of interest is also wanted in connection with the shooting.

Deputies said around 3:40 a.m. a vehicle occupied by four women was cut off on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue by what is believed to have been an SUV.

“At least two occupants of the SUV exited the vehicle and began firing on the Honda occupied by the women,” OCSO officials said. “Two of the women inside the car died of their injuries while one more was injured.”

Ravenell said a warrant for obstruction of justice has also been issued for 47-year-old Henry Zeigler. A report states that Zeigler fled when confronted by investigators on Thursday after they developed information he had knowledge on the shooters.

“We’re asking that if you know where Henry Ziegler is located, the name of the person of interest or the name of the individual represented in the composite sketch, we need to hear from you,” Ravenell said.

Anyone with information on any of the three subjects is urged to call the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

“Callers using Crime Stoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click ‘Submit a Tip,’” OCSO officials said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Bond set at $20k for Alex Murdaugh in $10M insurance fraud scheme
Officials with the Charleston County School District say students who do not wear a mask cannot...
Charleston County students who do not wear a mask cannot attend in-person class
Curtis Smith, 61, reads documents at a bond hearing Thursday morning in Hampton County on...
Judge sets bond for man charged in Alex Murdaugh’s shooting
The district confirmed that Dorchester District Two bus driver Cynthia Jackson has died and...
Dorchester District 2 confirms bus driver death, 5th employee this school year
Gloria Satterfield
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money

Latest News

Brittney Tarr, who has not been vaccinated, has been in the hospital for two weeks, and her...
North Charleston mother on life support, two kids also battling COVID
Officials with the Berkeley County School District have released an outline breaking down...
Berkeley Co. School District outlines disciplinary measures for students who do not wear a mask on a bus
East Cooper Montessori Charter School teacher Gabrielle Sloan is facing termination at the...
Group sues Charleston Co. School District over mask mandates
.
SC Sheriffs’ Association says they cannot enforce Biden vaccine mandate
The Sweet Tea Festival returns to historic Summerville on Saturday. This year's event will be...
Sweet Tea Festival returns to Summerville Saturday