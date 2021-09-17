SC Lottery
Early-morning fire destroys former Cross restaurant building

Firefighters responded at approximately 5:30 a.m. to a fire reported in the 1300 block of Old Highway 6 near the Family Dollar and about a half-mile away from Cross High School.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker and Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are working to find the cause of an early-morning fire that destroyed a former barbecue restaurant.

Firefighters responded at approximately 5:30 a.m. to a fire reported in the 1300 block of Old Highway 6 near the Family Dollar and about a half-mile away from Cross High School. Firefighters say the building housed a restaurant that had been shut down for approximately 10 years.

Crews said the building was fully engulfed when the call came in and firefighters had to cut through brush to battle the fire.

Firefighters were working to extinguish any hot spots and reported no injuries.

They say they did find a woman’s purse near the scene but do not know if it is related to the fire in any way.

One lane of Old Highway 6 was blocked but police appeared to be allowing traffic to pass around the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

