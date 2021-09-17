SC Lottery
Electrical issues force virtual learning day at Ft. Dorchester High School

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students at one Dorchester District 2 school are being forced into virtual learning Friday because of electrical problems at the school.

Students at Fort Dorchester High School are again in virtual learning while crews work to complete repairs to the building’s electrical system.

In a note sent to parents on Thursday, district officials said the repair work could not be completed in time to allow students to return for classes Friday morning. The message stated the school would continue “emergency eLearning” on Friday “out of an abundance of caution and safety first.”

The district says students should plan to return to in-person classes at the school on Monday.

