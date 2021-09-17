Historical James Island home will continue to stand, despite social media claims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Property owners of the old Richardson home said there are no current plans to demolish the home.

The old Richardson Home located on Camp Road has been on James Island for over 100 years, but on Thursday night, rumors began to swirl on social media that it would soon be demolished.

It turns out, that’s not the case.

Officials with Bishop Gadsden, the property owner since 2020, confirmed there are no current plans to demolish the building.

Bishop Gadsden President and CEO Sarah Tipton said the company bought the home after a member of the Richardson family asked if they would be interested in it. The property previously served as a nursery.

Tipton said they have been trying to figure out what they can do with the home. She said they consulted a contractor and a structural engineer who determined there are problems with the building that need to be fixed.

The CEO said misinformation got out on social media.

“We don’t have any plans for this property, other than to hopefully preserve what’s here and be able to participate as a member of this wonderful community that we are neighbors of and participants in,” Tipton said.

