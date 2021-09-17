Hit or miss rain through the upcoming weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Our last weekend of Summer with be very summer-like with hit or miss showers and storms and warm and muggy temperatures! We’ll wrap up the work week with a a few light showers in the morning and a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered rain is going to be a possibility this afternoon with the rain diminishing this evening for high school football games. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s today.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 86.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 85.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.