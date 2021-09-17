SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school football schedule - Week 4

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

9/17

Philip Simmons (4-0) at Hanahan (1-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Wando (1-0) at Ft. Dorchester (2-0)

Summerville (0-1) at Berkeley (1-0)

West Ashley (0-2) at Cane Bay (2-1)

Beaufort at Oceanside (1-3)

Abbeville at Woodland (0-0)

Bishop England (0-3) at Timberland (2-0)

Burke (1-1) at North Charleston (1-0)

Lake Marion at Baptist Hill (2-0)

Military Magnet (0-2) at Whale Branch

Pinewood Prep (3-1) at Porter-Gaud (3-1)

Trinity Byrnes at First Baptist (3-1)

Northwood Academy (0-3) at Beaufort Academy

St. John’s Christian (1-1) at Bethesda Academy

Dorchester Academy (1-2) at Colleton Prep

9/18

Ashley Ridge (2-0) at Lexington

