Lowcountry high school football schedule - Week 4
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
9/17
Philip Simmons (4-0) at Hanahan (1-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Wando (1-0) at Ft. Dorchester (2-0)
Summerville (0-1) at Berkeley (1-0)
West Ashley (0-2) at Cane Bay (2-1)
Beaufort at Oceanside (1-3)
Abbeville at Woodland (0-0)
Bishop England (0-3) at Timberland (2-0)
Burke (1-1) at North Charleston (1-0)
Lake Marion at Baptist Hill (2-0)
Military Magnet (0-2) at Whale Branch
Pinewood Prep (3-1) at Porter-Gaud (3-1)
Trinity Byrnes at First Baptist (3-1)
Northwood Academy (0-3) at Beaufort Academy
St. John’s Christian (1-1) at Bethesda Academy
Dorchester Academy (1-2) at Colleton Prep
9/18
Ashley Ridge (2-0) at Lexington
