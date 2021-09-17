SC Lottery
MUSC Doctor: Stick with same COVID shot brand

At last check, South Carolina’s Department of Health reports more than 4.5 million vaccines have been given to South Carolinians.(Live 5)
By Michal Higdon
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The FDA met for hours Friday discussing Pfizer’s third COVID booster dose.

Doctors with the Medical University of South Carolina say people who get the Pfizer shot should stick with Pfizer. They say the same applies to Moderna.

These will be the same recommendations for a third booster shot, doctors say.

Dr. Danielle Scheurer says there are some caveats for those seeking the booster. Scheurer says if for whatever reason recipients can’t get the same brand it’s not the end of the world. That said, she recommends anyone who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson to wait for the FDA reviews of that brand’s specific data on a booster shot.

“I don’t think there’s a huge level of urgency,” Scheurer says. “For those who are fully vaccinated, for the most part, there is still really good evidence that they are protected from getting severe disease. I worry a whole lot less about those who are fully vaccinated than those who are unvaccinated. So if I were a Moderna recipient, and I was fully vaccinated, I would sit tight and wait for the FDA review for a third dose and booster shots before proceeding with a third dose.”

At last check, South Carolina’s Department of Health reports more than 4.5 million vaccines have been given to South Carolinians. Half of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.

