North Charleston mother on life support, two kids also battling COVID

By Rob Way
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston mother of five has just been put on life support in her fight against COVID-19, and two of her young kids are also now battling the virus at home.

35-year-old Brittney Tarr, who has not been vaccinated, has been in the hospital for two weeks, and her family said she was put on life support Thursday night. In a message sent Wednesday, she said was on a machine that provides oxygen 24 hours a day.

“She’s not doing good at all,” Debra Tarr, Brittney’s mother, said. “We need all the prayers we can get.”

Debra, who is vaccinated, is quarantining inside their home with five of Brittney’s kids, two of which have since tested positive for the virus.

“The seven and 11-year-old do have it,” she said. “I’ve been doctoring them as best I can here at home. They’re doing pretty good.”

Debra went on to say some doctors say Brittney has a “one out of 10 chance of making it.”

“Brittney is coming home. She’s the strongest person I know,” Debra said. “Without Brittney here, there is no home. She’s coming home. She’s going to beat this.”

On Friday morning, community activist Elvin Speights and Community Resource Center Director Louis Smith dropped off food and supplies to help the family. The center helps dozens of families in the Lowcountry.

“We were messaging back and forth, because she’s on a ventilator and couldn’t breath or talk,” Speights said. “Just whatever I can do to help her mom with the children while she’s in the hospital.”

“It means a lot,” Debra said. “I appreciate everything everyone has done and is doing. I truly appreciate it, and I’m sure Brittney will, too.”

Tarr also added that she and Brittney have a message for everyone.

“I miss Brittney tremendously, and I wish she could be here with us right now spreading the word how important masking up, hand sanitizing, and getting the immunization and how important it is to do that,” she said.

