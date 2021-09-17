North Charleston Police make arrest in hit and run case, vehicle still missing
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have made an arrest in connection with a Wednesday hit and run.
Jail records show Antwain McDaniel, 40, has been charged with hit and run accident involving a death.
Investigators say McDaniel was involved in a fatal hit and run that happened at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Constitution Avenue.
The department released a tweet with a picture of a minivan wanted in connection with a hit and run at 2:28 p.m. Thursday. The tweet specified that officers were looking for a Honda Odyssey with a South Carolina license plate SBC119.
Police said they were still looking for the vehicle that was believed to be involved in the incident.
The victim was a bicyclist, the tweet said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department tip line at 843-607-2076.
