North Charleston Police make arrest in hit and run case, vehicle still missing

Antwain McDaniel
Antwain McDaniel(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have made an arrest in connection with a Wednesday hit and run.

Jail records show Antwain McDaniel, 40, has been charged with hit and run accident involving a death.

Investigators say McDaniel was involved in a fatal hit and run that happened at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Constitution Avenue.

The department released a tweet with a picture of a minivan wanted in connection with a hit and run at 2:28 p.m. Thursday. The tweet specified that officers were looking for a Honda Odyssey with a South Carolina license plate SBC119.

Police said they were still looking for the vehicle that was believed to be involved in the incident.

The victim was a bicyclist, the tweet said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department tip line at 843-607-2076.

