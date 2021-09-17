SC Lottery
Rock Hill police charge 14-year-old with attempted murder after shots fired at car

Officers went to the intersection of Workman Street and Flint Street Extension for a report of shots fired around 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 10.
A teen has been charged following a Sept. 10 shooting in Rock Hill.
A teen has been charged following a Sept. 10 shooting in Rock Hill.(Storyblocks)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after firing at a Mercedes while riding a bicycle in Rock Hill, police said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers went to the intersection of Workman Street and Flint Street Extension for a report of shots fired around 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Police spoke with two people who were in a Mercedes. They said while driving on Workman Street, the teen road near them on a bicycle and started firing at the vehicle, according to law enforcement.

Officers said they saw bullet holes on the Mercedes.

Investigators eventually arrested the 14-year-old and charged him with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a pistol by a person under 18 and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The juvenile was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice to await court appearances, police said.

