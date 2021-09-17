SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports more than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases, more than 80 deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another increase in...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another increase in new cases of COVID-19 and deaths related to the disease Friday.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another increase in new cases of COVID-19 and deaths related to the disease Friday.

DHEC reported a total of 4,777 new COVID-19 cases and 83 new deaths Friday. That’s up from more than 4,300 new cases and 49 deaths reported Thursday.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported Friday were from Wednesday.

Tuesday’s report listed 3,610 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,167 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

The total deaths included 60 confirmed and 23 probable deaths.

Of those deaths, 18 occurred in Lowcountry counties. Dorchester County reported five confirmed and one probable death, while Charleston County reported four confirmed deaths. Berkeley County reported two confirmed and one probable death while Beaufort County reported four confirmed and one probable death.

The results came from 40,559 tests conducted with a positive rate of 11.9%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 819,204 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 660,034 cases detected using PCR tests and 159,170 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 11,614 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 10,099 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,515 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 10.4 million tests since the pandemic began.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Bond set at $20k for Alex Murdaugh in $10M insurance fraud scheme
Officials with the Charleston County School District say students who do not wear a mask cannot...
Charleston County students who do not wear a mask cannot attend in-person class
Curtis Smith, 61, reads documents at a bond hearing Thursday morning in Hampton County on...
Judge sets bond for man charged in Alex Murdaugh’s shooting
The district confirmed that Dorchester District Two bus driver Cynthia Jackson has died and...
Dorchester District 2 confirms bus driver death, 5th employee this school year
Gloria Satterfield
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money

Latest News

East Cooper Montessori Charter School teacher Gabrielle Sloan is facing termination at the...
Group sues Charleston Co. School District over mask mandates
Dorchester County School District 2 officials said a “catastrophic failure” of the main...
Ft. Dorchester High School extends virtual learning because of electrical failure
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Parents, teacher sue Charleston Co. schools over face mask requirement
Kenneth Gladden
Charleston Police looking for missing man