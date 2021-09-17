SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

September’s harvest moon shines this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The September full moon lights up the night sky at the end of the weekend.

Known as the harvest moon, the celestial offering will peak Monday evening at 7:55 p.m. EDT.

“The moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning,” according to NASA.

Native Americans gave the September full moon its moniker because it marked the time when corn was supposed to be harvested.

Other Native American names for it include:

  • autumn moon (Cree)
  • falling leaves moon (Ojibwe)
  • leaves turning moon (Anishinaabe)
  • moon of brown leaves (Lakota)
  • yellow leaf moon (Assiniboine)

This moon is also known for inspiring the early 1900s vaudeville song “Shine On, Harvest Moon.”

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Bond set at $20k for Alex Murdaugh in $10M insurance fraud scheme
Officials with the Charleston County School District say students who do not wear a mask cannot...
Charleston County students who do not wear a mask cannot attend in-person class
Curtis Smith, 61, reads documents at a bond hearing Thursday morning in Hampton County on...
Judge sets bond for man charged in Alex Murdaugh’s shooting
The district confirmed that Dorchester District Two bus driver Cynthia Jackson has died and...
Dorchester District 2 confirms bus driver death, 5th employee this school year
Gloria Satterfield
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money

Latest News

Attorney Alex Murdaugh entered a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Murdaugh charges vanish from SC Courts web index day after bond hearing
In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Judge: Prosecutors can’t show Rittenhouse link to Proud Boys
Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said there's plenty of supply for...
Plenty of supply for COVID-19 vaccine boosters, White House official says
A missing 6-year-old in Texas has been found safely.
Amber Alert in Texas canceled; 6-year-old found safe
MUSC says they have been tracking seven metrics when accessing the severity of the COVID...
MUSC: Changing COVID numbers, statistics could signal hope