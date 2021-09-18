SC Lottery
AMFD: Car almost hits house in rollover crash

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says one person was hurt in a crash in Huger early Saturday morning.(Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUGER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says one person was hurt in a crash in Huger early Saturday morning.

Officials say someone was driving near Halfway Creek Road and United Drive at about 3 a.m. when their car became involved in a rollover crash.

They say the car missed hitting a house by about two feet.

A person was hurt with one minor injury, according to AMFD.

Authorities say only one car was involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

