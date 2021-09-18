SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Arrest made in N.Y. escalator assault caught on camera

An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera....
An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera. (Source: New York Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera.

The New York Police Department said they arrested 32-year-old Bradley K. Hill on Friday. He has been charged with assault and attempted assault.

Video from earlier this month shows a man kicking a woman in the chest, causing her to fall down an escalator at a subway station.

The 32-year-old victim said it was traumatizing and scary. She was left with cuts and bruises.

The woman said the man became upset when she asked him to say “excuse me” after he bumped into her.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Tarr, who has not been vaccinated, has been in the hospital for two weeks, and her...
North Charleston mother on life support, two kids also battling COVID
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’re investigating after a Charleston...
SLED: One dead in deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley neighborhood
Attorney Alex Murdaugh entered a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Murdaugh charges reappear on SC Courts web index after brief removal
Antwain McDaniel
North Charleston Police make arrest in hit and run case, vehicle still missing
From left to right: Person of interest, sketch of one of the shooters, Henry Zeigler.
Deputies searching for trio after shooting kills two women, injures another

Latest News

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’re investigating after a Charleston...
SLED: One dead in deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley neighborhood
In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new...
Schools get the brunt of latest COVID wave in South Carolina
He goes by the name Bearsun and he is walking from California to New York City, documenting his...
Man walks cross-country in teddy bear costume for charity
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Police look for Laundrie in reserve; Gabby Petito still not found
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas