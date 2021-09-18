Dodging showers and storms this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Our last weekend of Summer with be warm and muggy with hit or miss showers and storms! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a few isolated showers and storms. Sunday will feature a similar pattern with hit or miss showers and storms. The best rain chance will occur during the afternoon hours. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 80s, feeling like the 90s with the humidity. The unsettled patters will continue through the middle of next week with scattered showers and storms, warm and muggy each day with highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will move across the area by the end of the week, turning more pleasant with lower humidity. Highs Thursday and Friday will be near 80 degrees.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Odette is moving northeast today, away from the United States. This system will remain over the opens waters of the Atlantic. Two other areas to watch in the eastern Atlantic that will be watched for the next week or so. The leading tropical wave has a high chance of development and could be near the Lesser Antilles by the early to middle part of next week. Early indications show that this storm may re curve out to sea near Bermuda. The other tropical wave has a low chance of development. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 73.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 67.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 63.

