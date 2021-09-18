‘I just want to get justice for my baby’: community calls for information in murder of 7-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than a year after 7-year-old Knowledge Simms was shot and killed in his Columbia home, his football team, along with family and friends, celebrate his life and call for answers.

“A loving, fun, energetic little boy,” recalls Knowledge’s mother, Dante Simms. “He had a whole life ahead of him. I just want to get justice for my baby.”

During the first Tre 3 Hurricanes Youth Football home game Saturday, balloons were released in honor of Knowledge who spent two years playing for the team.

“He would have been out here right now,” said Knowledge’s stepdad, David Liles. They would have been cheering his name, number four. ‘Get number 4!’ You know. I miss him. We’re going to keep his name alive no matter what.”

Since Knowledge was killed on April 29, 2020, there have been no arrests made.

The balloon release and speech made by Robert McCray IV, President of the Youth Football league aimed to bring attention to Knowledge’s case.

The team is also mourning the loss of player Trayveon Greene and Coach Bo.

“Every day I think about those guys. It’s not one day that passes that I don’t think about those guys,” said McCray.

The release took place during halftime right on the field, one of Knowledge’s favorite places.

“They’re watching over us,” said Coach Quinton Somerville. “They’re smiling down. We’ll keep their name alive, keep their legacy alive.”

The support of the football community helps Knowledge’s mother cope as she continues searching for answers.

“It helps me, gives me the strength to go on day by day,” said Dante Simms. “Because without support and love and friends and family, I don’t know where I’d be at.”

On the beautiful, sunny Saturday morning as the balloons floated through blue skies, Knowledge’s presence was felt.

“I know he’s out there. The wind’s blowing, I feel him. He’s out here, you know,” said Liles.

If you have any information related to the murder of Knowledge Simms, you’re asked to contact the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

