Lowcountry animal shelters participating in statewide ‘Adoption Extravaganza’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Animal shelters in the Lowcountry are joining a statewide ‘Adoption Extravaganza’ this weekend as part of an effort to clear the shelters.

Local shelters have been under a state of emergency for the past month and are working to get more animals adopted as they reach capacity.

Charleston Animal Society

The Charleston Animal Society is holding a “Clear the Shelter” celebration Saturday.

They say from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can adopt any animal at no cost thanks to the generosity of Hank and Laurel Greer.

The event will also have food and fun, with local businesses stepping in to make the event festive, according to organizers.

The shelter says each adoption will include a goody bag from Hills Science Diet with coupons and supplies, as well as a bag of Science Diet Food.

They say all adopted pets have been examined by a veterinarian, spayed or neutered, microchipped, tested for heartworms or feline leukemia, and updated on core vaccinations.

“The timing for the ‘Clear the Shelter’ event could not be more perfect,” says Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore. “This event will help tremendously.”

The Charleston Animal Society is located at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston.

Berkeley Animal Center

The Berkeley Animal Center is also working to clear the shelters.

They say they’ve seen record-breaking numbers of dogs and cats this year.

The shelter hosting an “Adopt and Shop” Celebration Saturday at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston.

It’ll feature local vendors, food trucks, adoptable dogs, and plenty of Firefly Spirits, according to organizers.

The event is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m.

Firefly Distillery also plans to have live music on the Front Porch from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Berkeley Animal Center’s adoption hours run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. They’re closed on Sunday.

They’re located at 131 Central Berkeley Drive in Moncks Corner.

Dorchester Paws

Dorchester Paws is joining in on the adoption events with its Rock the Rescue event.

Saturday and Sunday, the shelter says bars and restaurants across the Lowcountry are teaming up with local bands for live music to raise money for homeless pets.

They say more than 15 bars and restaurants around the tri-county area are participating, along with more than 100 local bands.

Organizers say tickets are $10 at each venue.

They say the annual event raised more than $24,000 for the cause in 2019.

Dorchester Paws is located at 136 4 Paws Lane in Summerville.

If you can’t adopt a pet, shelters encourage you to spread the word by using the hashtag #ClearTheShelter and following the effort on social media.

