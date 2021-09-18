CCSO on scene of deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley neighborhood

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says crews are on scene of a deputy-involved shooting in a neighborhood in West Ashley.

Officials say one person was shot Saturday morning on Mona Avenue in a neighborhood off of Ashley River Road.

That’s near Springfield Elementary School and Montessori Community School.

Deputies on scene say the situation is now under control.

Charleston police and EMS were also seen responding to the area.

Live 5 News has reached out to officials for more information.

BREAKING: Charleston Co EMS and deputies at Mona Ave in West Ashley.

Information is limited, but deputies on scene tell me the situation is now under control.

Mona Ave is blocked 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7ENDvGwvtu — Danielle Seat (@DanielleSeat) September 18, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

