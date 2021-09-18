SC Lottery
CCSO on scene of deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley neighborhood

Multiple agencies are responding to a neighborhood in West Ashley.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says crews are on scene of a deputy-involved shooting in a neighborhood in West Ashley.

Officials say one person was shot Saturday morning on Mona Avenue in a neighborhood off of Ashley River Road.

That’s near Springfield Elementary School and Montessori Community School.

Deputies on scene say the situation is now under control.

Charleston police and EMS were also seen responding to the area.

Live 5 News has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

