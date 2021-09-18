Project Cool Breeze to host last distribution of the year

SC Lottery
An organization founded to help provide fans and air conditioning to seniors is holding their last distribution of the year Saturday.(Live 5)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization founded to help provide fans and air conditioning to seniors is holding their last distribution of the year Saturday.

Project Cool Breeze will meet with seniors by appointment only at the West Ashley Lowe’s from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

That’s located at 3125 Glenn McConnell Parkway.

All participants are required to wear a face mask and bring a valid ID.

Organizers say special guest Ranky Tanky will be there to receive the SC State Resolution Award.

Rep. Wendell Gilliard, who represents District 111 in the SC House of Representatives, says Project Cool Breeze has had another successful year.

He thanks those who helped hundreds of senior citizens in the tri-county area during the summer heat wave.

Project Cool Breeze held its first distribution of the year on June 26.

