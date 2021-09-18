SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Schools get the brunt of latest COVID wave in South Carolina

In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new...
In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases have approached peak levels of last winter.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases have approached peak levels of last winter.

Classes, schools and entire districts have gone virtual, leaving parents frustrated and teachers quitting weeks into the school year.

Republicans backed a provision to ban masks in schools in June when cases were low and have not budged.

Now teachers, students and parents are struggling with the fallout as more young people contract the delta variant, forcing nearly two dozen schools and two entire districts back to online learning within a month of returning in person.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Tarr, who has not been vaccinated, has been in the hospital for two weeks, and her...
North Charleston mother on life support, two kids also battling COVID
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’re investigating after a Charleston...
SLED: One dead in deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley neighborhood
Attorney Alex Murdaugh entered a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Murdaugh charges reappear on SC Courts web index after brief removal
Antwain McDaniel
North Charleston Police make arrest in hit and run case, vehicle still missing
From left to right: Person of interest, sketch of one of the shooters, Henry Zeigler.
Deputies searching for trio after shooting kills two women, injures another

Latest News

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’re investigating after a Charleston...
SLED: One dead in deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley neighborhood
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says one person was hurt in a crash in Huger early...
AMFD: Car almost hits house in rollover crash
An organization founded to help provide fans and air conditioning to seniors is holding their...
Project Cool Breeze to host last distribution of the year
Animal shelters in the Lowcountry are joining a statewide ‘Adoption Extravaganza’ this weekend...
Lowcountry animal shelters participating in statewide ‘Adoption Extravaganza’