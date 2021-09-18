Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Kaleb Lawrence, accused in the shooting death of a 3-year-old Charlotte boy, turned himself Saturday to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, according to police.

Lawrence, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder.

He is the third suspect arrested in the drive-by shooting death of Asiah Figueroa, who was killed just before midnight on Sept. 7 at his northwest Charlotte home.

Police say several people fired nearly 150 rounds into the child’s home while he was sleeping. His sister was also grazed by gunfire but is expected to be OK.

Authorities have previously charged two other men in connection with Figueroa’s death.

Jacob Lanier, 21, was charged with attempted murder, while 21-year-old Qua’tonio Stephens is charged with accessory. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to any more arrests.

Lanier is facing nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder charges. His bond was previously denied.

