SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy

Kaleb Lawrence, accused in the shooting death of a 3-year-old Charlotte boy, turned himself Saturday to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy
Third person arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Kaleb Lawrence, accused in the shooting death of a 3-year-old Charlotte boy, turned himself Saturday to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, according to police.

Lawrence, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder.

He is the third suspect arrested in the drive-by shooting death of Asiah Figueroa, who was killed just before midnight on Sept. 7 at his northwest Charlotte home.

Funeral services held Wednesday for 3-year-old boy shot, killed in Charlotte home

Related: Mothers of Murdered Offspring host vigil for 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, killed at home by drive-by shooters

Police say several people fired nearly 150 rounds into the child’s home while he was sleeping. His sister was also grazed by gunfire but is expected to be OK.

Related coverage:

‘It was heartbreaking’: Community mourns death of 3-year-old killed in Charlotte drive-by shooting

CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students

CMPD monitoring social media threats following shooting that killed 3-year-old

Authorities have previously charged two other men in connection with Figueroa’s death.

Jacob Lanier, 21, was charged with attempted murder, while 21-year-old Qua’tonio Stephens is charged with accessory. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to any more arrests.

Lanier is facing nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder charges. His bond was previously denied.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they are investigating a shooting near Savannah Highway and Davison Road.
Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Savannah Highway in Ravenel
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man in connection to a drive-by...
Deputies: Man charged in drive-by shooting on Bohicket Road
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’re investigating after a Charleston...
SLED: One dead in deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley neighborhood
The Yemassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting
In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new...
Schools get the brunt of latest COVID wave in South Carolina

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community members get a haircut to raise awareness for childhood cancer
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry firefighters head to Louisiana to distribute donations
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Inaugural Walk to Fight Hunger held in North Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: St. Andrews library set to reopen Monday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston, Berkeley County School Districts to begin mask enforcement Monday