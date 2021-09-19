SC Lottery
Charleston Fire Dept. kicks off National Child Passenger Safety Week

The Charleston Fire Department is offering virtual child safety seat checks and installation during National Child Passenger Safety Week.(Live 5)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is offering virtual child safety seat checks and installation during National Child Passenger Safety Week.

It’s part of their continued effort to keep children safe on the road. The national campaign begins Sunday and runs through Saturday, which is recognized as National Seat Check Saturday.

The United States Department of Transportation reports car crashes are the leading cause of death for children.

They say on average, two children under 13 were killed and about 374 were injured every day in 2019 while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups, and vans. A total of 608 child passengers died in traffic crashes that year. Data shows 38% of them were unrestrained, compared to 33% the year before.

In an effort to educate caregivers about providing safe transportation, the Charleston Fire Department schedules routine child safety seat checkpoints in the Charleston area.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, they’ve implemented virtual child safety seat checks Monday through Friday of every week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Charleston Fire Department offers virtual child safety seat checks.(Charleston Fire Department)

If you need your child’s safety seat checked or help installing it, you’re asked to email CFD@charleston-sc.gov to request a virtual check.

CFD says they’ll schedule a date and time on a video platform that works for you. They say they do not conduct unscheduled inspections or station “drop-ins.”

Click here for more information and a list of agencies across the Lowcountry with certified car seat technicians.

