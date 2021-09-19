Crews alert public about roadwork Sunday night in Berkeley Co.
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction crews in Berkeley County are giving the public a heads about road work Sunday night through Monday morning.
They plan to pave the turn lanes at the new Berkeley Electric Headquarters from 8 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday.
That’s on Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.
Crews say drivers in the area could see shoulder closures and traffic shifts during the roadwork.
