Crews alert public about roadwork Sunday night in Berkeley Co.

Construction crews in Berkeley County are giving the public a heads about road work Sunday...
Construction crews in Berkeley County are giving the public a heads about road work Sunday night through Monday morning. (Source: AP)(AP)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction crews in Berkeley County are giving the public a heads about road work Sunday night through Monday morning.

They plan to pave the turn lanes at the new Berkeley Electric Headquarters from 8 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday.

That’s on Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

Crews say drivers in the area could see shoulder closures and traffic shifts during the roadwork.

