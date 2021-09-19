SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CSU drops Big South opener to Monmouth 41-14

Charleston Southern dropped their Big South opener on Saturday to Monmouth 41-14
Charleston Southern dropped their Big South opener on Saturday to Monmouth 41-14(Charleston Southern Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Juwon Farri rushed for three touchdowns, Tony Muskett passed for two more and Monmouth defeated Charleston Southern 41-14 in the Big South Conference opener for both teams Saturday night.

Farri opened the scoring with a run from the 2, capping a 14-play, 75-yard grinder of a game-opening drive that ate 5:35 off the clock. He added a run from the 5 as Monmouth (2-1, 1-0) led 14-0 after another five-minute drive near the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks are ranked No. 20 in the FCS coaches’ poll. Muskett was 18-of-29 passing for 208 yards with touchdowns to Terrance Greene for 10 yards and Assanti Kearney for 24.

In a switch, Farri scored on a one-play, 1-yard drive just after Monmouth’s Eddie Morales returned an interception 77 yards to the 1.

Jack Chambers scored both TDs for Charleston Southern (1-1, 0-1) on runs of 8 and 20 yards. Chambers rushed 14 times for 68 yards and went 18-for-36 passing for 167 more.

CSU’s Garris Schwarting, who tied Big South and school records with four receiving touchdowns a week ago, was held to two catches for 7 yards.

Kevin Callahan, Monmouth’s 29th-year coach, is ranked sixth among active FCS coaches with 168 wins. The Hawks are 18-2 in the Big South since 2017.

Most Read

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’re investigating after a Charleston...
SLED: One dead in deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley neighborhood
Brittney Tarr, who has not been vaccinated, has been in the hospital for two weeks, and her...
North Charleston mother on life support, two kids also battling COVID
Attorney Alex Murdaugh entered a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Murdaugh charges reappear on SC Courts web index after brief removal
From left to right: Person of interest, sketch of one of the shooters, Henry Zeigler.
Deputies searching for trio after shooting kills two women, injures another
Antwain McDaniel
North Charleston Police make arrest in hit and run case, vehicle still missing

Latest News

The Charleston RiverDogs announced their 2021 roster on Friday
RiverDogs Record 15th Shutout in Penultimate Game of Regular Season
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, right, after an...
Daniels, UGa defense lead No. 2 Dawgs past South Carolina 40-13
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) runs through the line as Georgia Tech's Ayinde Eley...
No. 6 Clemson uses goal-line stand to hold off Georgia Tech
The Citadel moved to 1-2 on the season with a win over North Greenville on Saturday
The Citadel beats North Greenville 45-13 to earn 1st win