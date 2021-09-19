SC Lottery
Deputies investigate shooting on Savannah Highway in Ravenel

Deputies say they are investigating a shooting near Savannah Highway and Davison Road.
Deputies say they are investigating a shooting near Savannah Highway and Davison Road.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they are investigating a shooting near Savannah Highway and Davison Road.

Capt. Roger Antonio says one victim was transported to the hospital, but their condition is currently unknown.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic will be slow both directions on Savannah Highway while they investigate the scene. Deputies are working to reroute traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

