Deputies investigating shooting on Bohicket Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left two people injured.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred in the 2800 block of Bohicket Road.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio, two people were shot one has serious injuries and the other has non life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

