Rain and storm chances increase next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today will be a hot and humid summer day before our weather pattern changes! Expect a few hit or miss showers/storms this afternoon and evening with warm high temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, feeling like the 90s with the humidity. A wet pattern will kick in on Monday and stick around through the middle of the week. With more clouds and activity, highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We dry out Thursday thanks to a stronger cold front, which will move through the southeast late Wednesday into early Thursday. This will bring dry air and comfortable temperatures with low humidity. We’ll end the week on a dry and cooler note, with highs in the low 80s and low temperatures in the low 60s.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Sixteen has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, but should turn northward by the middle of the work week. This curve north will keep the storm away from our coastline, but we’ll continue to monitor. Another area of showers is located behind TD 16 and has a high chance of development over the next few days. We’ll keep an eye on it!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 68.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Rain Before Sunrise. High 82, Low 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81, Low 63.

