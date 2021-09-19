SC Lottery
SC Senate sets criteria; asks for public redistricting maps

South Carolina senators are asking the public to submit proposed maps on new districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census.(WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina senators are asking the public to submit proposed maps on new districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census.

Lawmakers are using the Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

A Senate subcommittee has approved criteria for drawing the districts, turning aside proposals from Sen. Dick Harpootlian to make districts as equal in population as possible instead of within 5% and to make protecting incumbents the least important priority.

A special House committee will hold its final redistricting public meetings outside Columbia on Monday in Aiken County, Tuesday in Greenwood and Wednesday in Orangeburg.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

