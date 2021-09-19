SC Lottery
St. Andrews library set to reopen Monday

By Steven Ardary and Jordan Cioppa
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library system is set to unveil their latest renovations on Monday.

The Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Library has been closed for renovations to the interior for over a year.

Branch Manager Jen McQueen says that while the outside looks the same, the inside features many upgrades that the library is excited to show off.

“When you come inside everything is pretty much brand new,” McQueen said. “New interior finishing. Refreshed furniture and technology. We have a refreshed collection.”

McQueen says the upgrade they’re most excited about is the addition of soundproof areas for children and teens that are glassed in and will contain the noise from moving into the adult areas.

McQueen says that even in the age where books are available digitally libraries offer many services for the community.

“We have technology, so people who are not able to have their own computers or their own internet can come in and use our technology,” McQueen said. “We have instructions so they can book an appointment with one of our librarians to walk them through how to use something, how to find a job, how to do a resume.”

McQueen says before the COVID-19 pandemic the branch would also host children’s educational programs and story times.

The library is set to reopen at 9 a.m. Monday with a rededication ceremony and ribbon cutting scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

