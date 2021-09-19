SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting

The Yemassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured...
The Yemassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured multiple people Saturday night.(Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff, Mariah Congedo and Alyssa Jackson
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YEMASSEE, S.C., (WTOC) - The Yemassee Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left one person dead and injured seven.

According to Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander, the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on St. Clair Street near the Snappy Foods convenience store.

Chief Alexander said he believes an argument took place and things escalated. There were at least 20 shots fired, striking eight people, including a 31-year-old, a 22-year-old, two 14-year-olds, two 12-year-olds and an 8-year-old.

“Surely, surely... I could never think that a shooter intended on shooting an 8-year-old and 12 -year-old. When you start shooting that gun, you have no direction over where that bullet’s going at so that’s why you need not to do it.”

The eighth victim was a 33-year-old male who died from his injures. The other victims sustained non-life-threatening injures and were taken to nearby hospitals. The chief said this area is not known for a lot of crime.

“I’ve been here 21 years. I’ve never had it happen.”

Officials said they believe this was an isolated incident and the suspects all knew each other.

Chief Alexander said the victims were not all from Yemassee, but are from the surrounding areas.

“I promise you there’s not gonna be any rocks not unturned and we can do what we gotta do to solve this crime.”

He also said earlier this year, South Carolina passed a law allowing people with concealed weapons permits to carry their guns in the open. That law went into effect in August and he says it makes doing their jobs a lot harder.

“We did see people out here with firearms and you know with the new law we can’t even question them about carrying firearms and that puts a hamper on law enforcement. Now you know people out here have guns besides the police and that ain’t never good.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Yemassee Police Department at 843-589-3126. A cash reward is being offered to anyone with video of the incident.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they are investigating a shooting near Savannah Highway and Davison Road.
Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Savannah Highway in Ravenel
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man in connection to a drive-by...
Deputies: Man charged in drive-by shooting on Bohicket Road
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’re investigating after a Charleston...
SLED: One dead in deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley neighborhood
In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new...
Schools get the brunt of latest COVID wave in South Carolina

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community members get a haircut to raise awareness for childhood cancer
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry firefighters head to Louisiana to distribute donations
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Inaugural Walk to Fight Hunger held in North Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: St. Andrews library set to reopen Monday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston, Berkeley County School Districts to begin mask enforcement Monday