Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting

YEMASSEE, S.C., (WTOC) - The Yemassee Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left one person dead and injured seven.

According to Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander, the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on St. Clair Street near the Snappy Foods convenience store.

Chief Alexander said he believes an argument took place and things escalated. There were at least 20 shots fired, striking eight people, including a 31-year-old, a 22-year-old, two 14-year-olds, two 12-year-olds and an 8-year-old.

“Surely, surely... I could never think that a shooter intended on shooting an 8-year-old and 12 -year-old. When you start shooting that gun, you have no direction over where that bullet’s going at so that’s why you need not to do it.”

The eighth victim was a 33-year-old male who died from his injures. The other victims sustained non-life-threatening injures and were taken to nearby hospitals. The chief said this area is not known for a lot of crime.

“I’ve been here 21 years. I’ve never had it happen.”

Officials said they believe this was an isolated incident and the suspects all knew each other.

Chief Alexander said the victims were not all from Yemassee, but are from the surrounding areas.

“I promise you there’s not gonna be any rocks not unturned and we can do what we gotta do to solve this crime.”

He also said earlier this year, South Carolina passed a law allowing people with concealed weapons permits to carry their guns in the open. That law went into effect in August and he says it makes doing their jobs a lot harder.

“We did see people out here with firearms and you know with the new law we can’t even question them about carrying firearms and that puts a hamper on law enforcement. Now you know people out here have guns besides the police and that ain’t never good.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Yemassee Police Department at 843-589-3126. A cash reward is being offered to anyone with video of the incident.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

