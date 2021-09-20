SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CDC: 46% of children 12 to 17 now fully vaccinated for COVID

By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Almost half of the adolescents in the United States are fully vaccinated.

The information is in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data analyzed by CNN.

About 46% of all 12- to 17-year-olds have gotten the shot, an increase from earlier this month.

The CDC says more than 14 million adolescents have completed at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

The news comes at a time when parents are receiving encouraging news for younger children.

Pfizer says the latest trial of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 shows it is safe and generates a “robust” antibody response.

The company says it plans to submit its information to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization soon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they are investigating a shooting near Savannah Highway and Davison Road.
Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Savannah Highway in Ravenel
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man in connection to a drive-by...
Deputies: Man charged in drive-by shooting on Bohicket Road
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’re investigating after a Charleston...
SLED: One dead in deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley neighborhood
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting
In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new...
Schools get the brunt of latest COVID wave in South Carolina

Latest News

The Trump Organization's Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, center, awaits a car after...
Trump Organization CFO’s lawyer says he suspects more indictments on way
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US easing foreign travel restrictions; vaccinations required
A new Parker’s Kitchen will be along Ashley River Road right at the intersection of Playground...
Two convenience stores, gas stations being considered in West Ashley and James Island
Mary Johnson was last seen walking to a friend's home on the Tulalip Indian reservation in...
FBI seeks information on woman missing since November, offers $10,000 reward
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire