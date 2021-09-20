Charleston, Berkeley County School Districts to begin mask enforcement Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry school districts will begin enforcing mask requirements on Monday.

The Charleston County School District voted Sept. 13 to begin enforcing the district’s mask policy beginning Monday. The district provided more information on the penalties for not wearing a mask during a news conference Thursday.

Charleston County School Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack said that students will be given a “reasonable opportunity” to comply with the mask mandate, but those that continue to refuse will receive virtual instruction from home.

The district also provided a timeline on their mask and enforcement plan for students who do not wear masks.

September 20th Process: Conference held with the student to discuss Policy ADD and future steps for non-compliance. The student remains in the classroom. Verbal and written notice to the parent reinforcing that masks are required through October 15, 2021, in accordance with Board Policy ADD.

September 21st Process: Student(s) will be allowed to enter the building and will be escorted to the proctored location for virtual learning. Verbal and written notification that continued noncompliance of Policy ADD will result in the student not being permitted to attend school in person from Sept. 22 - Oct. 15 or as determined by the effective date of Policy ADD. *Parents/guardians of students with IEPs/504s will receive notification of a special review meeting.

September 22nd Processes: Student(s) will be sent home. Verbal and written notification to the parent that due to noncompliance of Policy ADD student is not permitted to attend school in person until Oct. 15 or as determined by the effective date of Policy ADD.

September 23-October 15: Student(s) will be sent home. Verbal and written notification to the parent that due to noncompliance of Policy ADD student is not permitted to attend school in person from current date until Oct. 15 or as determined by the effective date of Policy ADD.

Mask enforcement on Berkeley County school buses begins Monday

The Berkeley County School District is also set to begin enforcement on mask requirements for school buses in the district.

The district released an outline for disciplinary actions on Friday. They cited an Aug. 27 memorandum by the South Carolina Department of Education which stated that it would again enforce the CDC’s order requiring the use of face coverings by students and staff on state owned and operated school buses.

District officials pointed to the following information from the state department of education:

“School districts shall implement disciplinary measures designed to enforce this requirement, including, but not limited to suspending a student from riding a bus. However, no student should be placed in an unsafe situation as a result of attempting to board a bus without a face covering.”

The following measures will go into effect on Monday

First offense: student warning and note provided to parent

Second offense: parent contact and one day of bus suspension

Third offense: parent contact and two days of bus suspension

Fourth offense: parent contact and three days of bus suspension

Fifth offense: parent contact and five days of bus suspension

Sixth offense: parent contact and loss of bus privileges

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.