Charleston police close southbound Highway 61 to clear crash

Police say the crash happened on Highway 61 at the intersection with Old Towne Road.
Police say the crash happened on Highway 61 at the intersection with Old Towne Road.
By Riley Bean and Summer Huechtker
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a crash is closing all southbound lanes of Highway 61 in West Ashley.

Police say the crash happened on Highway 61 at the intersection with Old Towne Road.

The department tweeted about the incident at 8:05 a.m. Monday, saying it was a serious collision.

All southbound 61 traffic is reportedly being diverted to Old Towne Road and St. Andrew’s Boulevard.

The is no word on any injuries stemming from the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

VIDEO: CPD: State troopers investigating N. Charleston police chase into downtown
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District starts mandatory mask mandate
VIDEO: Fort Dorchester High School continues virtual learning following power outage
Wolfsen says the crash was near the intersection of Meeting Street and Mary Street.
CPD: State troopers investigating N. Charleston police chase into downtown