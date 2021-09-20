Charleston police close southbound Highway 61 to clear crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a crash is closing all southbound lanes of Highway 61 in West Ashley.

Police say the crash happened on Highway 61 at the intersection with Old Towne Road.

The department tweeted about the incident at 8:05 a.m. Monday, saying it was a serious collision.

All southbound 61 traffic is reportedly being diverted to Old Towne Road and St. Andrew’s Boulevard.

The is no word on any injuries stemming from the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

All traffic is being diverted to St Andrew’s Blvd at this intersection. It’s down to one lane. @Live5Traffic @Live5News https://t.co/Ifye5LwwSv — Summer Huechtker (@summerhuechtker) September 20, 2021

