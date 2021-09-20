Community members get a haircut to raise awareness for childhood cancer

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Over 40 Lowcountry community members took a little off the top for an event in Mount Pleasant Sunday.

Volunteers raised money to have their heads shaved outside of Jeff’s Barbering to support the St. Baldrick’s Foundation which funds childhood cancer research.

Richard Kligler, one of the event’s organizers, says the purpose of the head shaving is being in solidarity with children who lose their hair during childhood cancer treatments.

Andrew Cruse says this is his fourth year shaving his head as a show of support.

“I think it’s, I mean, I think they feel the support,” Cruse said. “They understand that they’re not alone. I think it’s one way to show, ‘Hey, we’re with you through all this stuff and you’re, you’re not by yourself’. And so that support is huge. I think for those kids.”

Kligler says the “shave-ees” has been raising money for months prior to Sunday’s event and contributed over $55,000 to the foundation. The event was expected to add to that total.

