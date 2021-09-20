Coroner identifies victim in Saturday deputy-involved shooting

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has identified a 47-year-old man as the victim of a Saturday morning deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley.

Jason Husted, from Charleston, was pronounced dead at the Medical University of South Carolina at 8:30 a.m. as a result of a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving multiple reports of someone shooting a gun in the 2500 block of Mona Avenue.

When deputies arrived on scene, authorities say the suspect shot a deputy’s patrol car. They say the deputy then shot back at the suspect.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says, per agency protocol, their Office of Professional Standards will conduct an internal administrative investigation and the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave with pay.

