CPD: State troopers investigating N. Charleston police chase into downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that stemmed from a North Charleston Police Department pursuit.

Charleston Police Department Sergeant Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers with the North Charleston Police Department pursued a vehicle into the downtown area that subsequently crashed into a light pole Monday morning.

Wolfsen says the crash was near the intersection of Meeting Street and Mary Street. She says the South Carolina Highway Patrol is working the collision because the car that crash had been chased by the North Charleston Police Department.

Wolfsen said she didn’t think the collision caused any light or power outages in the area.

There is no word as to the condition of the car’s occupants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

