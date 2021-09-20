SC Lottery
DD2 Board to discuss mask mandate, board member censure

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two topics are on the agenda for Monday’s Dorchester District Two meeting, masks and the censure of a board member.

Monday night’s board meeting includes the discussion of a district-wide mask mandate and the censure of board member Barbara Crosby.

The board approved a resolution asking Gov. Henry McMaster and the general assembly to repeal the proviso in the state budget that prevents them from making a mask mandate. The resolution passed 6-0.

As for the censure of Crosby, the board read a letter accusing her of violating board policy when she read public comments from her phone when there was no public comments on the agenda in an earlier meeting. She is also violated board policy by leaving a meeting.

The board approved the motion to censure Crosby 6-0 on Monday. Crosby was not in attendance for the meeting because of a family medical emergency.

