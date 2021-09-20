FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday!
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for most of the Lowcountry through Tuesday AM. The Live 5 First Alert Weather team has made today and Tuesday First Alert Weather Days due to the potential of heavy, flooding rainfall.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain and Storms Likely. High 83.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with Rain and Storms Likely. High 81.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely. High 82.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.