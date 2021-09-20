FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood watch issued across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for several Lowcountry counties.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the flash flood watch will be in effect starting Monday morning extending into and Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Charleston issued the flash flood watch for portions of and southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia.

Meteorologists with the NWS say the watch is specifically in effect in Beaufort County, Charleston County, Dorchester County, coastal and inland Colleton County and inland and tidal parts of Berkeley County.

Widespread showers are expected and the NWS says isolated thunderstorms with torrential rain will overspread much of Southeast South Carolina Monday and into Tuesday morning. Meteorologists expect two to four inches of rainfall with localized amounts in excess of six inches.

The NWS says this would fall before 6 a.m. Tuesday. They say the risk for flash flooding could become enhanced along the coast during high tide Monday morning and again later Monday evening where tide levels are already elevated.

This includes both the Charleston and Savannah Metro Areas, the NWS said.

