SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood watch issued across Lowcountry

Widespread showers are expected and the NWS says isolated thunderstorms with torrential rain...
Widespread showers are expected and the NWS says isolated thunderstorms with torrential rain will overspread much of Southeast South Carolina Monday and into Tuesday morning.
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for several Lowcountry counties.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the flash flood watch will be in effect starting Monday morning extending into and Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Charleston issued the flash flood watch for portions of and southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia.

Meteorologists with the NWS say the watch is specifically in effect in Beaufort County, Charleston County, Dorchester County, coastal and inland Colleton County and inland and tidal parts of Berkeley County.

Widespread showers are expected and the NWS says isolated thunderstorms with torrential rain will overspread much of Southeast South Carolina Monday and into Tuesday morning. Meteorologists expect two to four inches of rainfall with localized amounts in excess of six inches.

The NWS says this would fall before 6 a.m. Tuesday. They say the risk for flash flooding could become enhanced along the coast during high tide Monday morning and again later Monday evening where tide levels are already elevated.

This includes both the Charleston and Savannah Metro Areas, the NWS said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they are investigating a shooting near Savannah Highway and Davison Road.
Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Savannah Highway in Ravenel
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man in connection to a drive-by...
Deputies: Man charged in drive-by shooting on Bohicket Road
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’re investigating after a Charleston...
SLED: One dead in deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley neighborhood
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting
In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new...
Schools get the brunt of latest COVID wave in South Carolina

Latest News

Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community members get a haircut to raise awareness for childhood cancer
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry firefighters head to Louisiana to distribute donations
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Inaugural Walk to Fight Hunger held in North Charleston