Former Northwood basketball coach Anthony Houston passes away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anthony Houston, who spent more than 20 years as a basketball coach at Northwood Academy and led both the boys and girls teams to state championships, passed away on Saturday.

Houston, who stepped away from his position as boys head coach back in July, died after a battle with cancer.

During his two decades in the Lowcountry, Houston led the Chargers boys team to a SCISA state title back in 2002 and followed that up by leading the schools girls team to a championship in 2003. He also had runner-up finishes with both programs.

“Coach Houston will be greatly missed!” current Northwood girls coach Ginnell Curtis told Live 5 News in a statement. “He was a gentle giant, he was hard on his players but loved them with all his heart! He was a man who loved God and his family. He was a father figure to his players and a big brother to so many! I will miss seeing him on the sidelines! He’s a Lowcountry legend and I will never forget him.”

Houston was just 54 years old.

