SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Former Northwood basketball coach Anthony Houston passes away

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anthony Houston, who spent more than 20 years as a basketball coach at Northwood Academy and led both the boys and girls teams to state championships, passed away on Saturday.

Houston, who stepped away from his position as boys head coach back in July, died after a battle with cancer.

During his two decades in the Lowcountry, Houston led the Chargers boys team to a SCISA state title back in 2002 and followed that up by leading the schools girls team to a championship in 2003. He also had runner-up finishes with both programs.

“Coach Houston will be greatly missed!” current Northwood girls coach Ginnell Curtis told Live 5 News in a statement. “He was a gentle giant, he was hard on his players but loved them with all his heart! He was a man who loved God and his family. He was a father figure to his players and a big brother to so many! I will miss seeing him on the sidelines! He’s a Lowcountry legend and I will never forget him.”

Houston was just 54 years old.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they are investigating a shooting near Savannah Highway and Davison Road.
Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Savannah Highway in Ravenel
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man in connection to a drive-by...
Deputies: Man charged in drive-by shooting on Bohicket Road
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’re investigating after a Charleston...
SLED: One dead in deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley neighborhood
Widespread showers are expected and the NWS says isolated thunderstorms with torrential rain...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood watch issued across Lowcountry

Latest News

VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
RiverDogs Fall 5-2 in Final Game of Regular Season
Panthers improve to 2-0 with home victory over New Orleans Saints, 17-7
Darnold throws 2 TDs, Panthers D dominates Saints 26-7
South Carolina State Football
New Mexico State holds off South Carolina State rally, 43-35
The Charleston Battery concluded their two-game road trip Saturday night in a 1-1 draw with The...
Battery Battle Miami in 1-1 Draw