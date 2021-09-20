SC Lottery
Fort Dorchester High School continues virtual learning following power outage

Dorchester School District 2 said there was a major failure of electrical equipment that forced them to replace the Fort Dorchester’s main system.
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School will continue learning virtually on Monday after a power outage last week.

Dorchester School District 2 said there was a major failure of electrical equipment that forced them to replace the Fort Dorchester’s main system.

DD2 officials said the power went out last Wednesday, and they sent students virtual on Thursday.

The district says parents and staff members will be told when power is restored, but they hope students will return this Wednesday.

When DD2 first announced the power outage last Wednesday, officials had estimate they would have the power and in-person call would resume by Friday.

