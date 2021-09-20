Inaugural Walk to Fight Hunger held in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members in the Lowcountry gathered together on Sunday to raise awareness and support for those who might be suffering from food insecurity.

The Lowcountry Food Bank’s Walk to Fight Hunger was held in North Charleston’s Riverfront Park to draw attention to the hunger and food insecurity facing some South Carolinians.

Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO Nick Osborne says in addition to raising awareness to the problem of hunger in the area, events like these also inform the participants about ways they can help.

“I think it’s really important just to really draw awareness and really let people know some of the challenges that many of our neighbors face across the counties along the coast here in South Carolina,” Osborne said.

Along the route, participates could find signs highlighting facts about hunger.

“What we’ve set up is a number of informational sites across the park here,” Osborne said. “So as people go through a relaxed walk during the day they’ll see many signs with some facts and figures that will really give some education and insights into hunger and food insecurity.”

