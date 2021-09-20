SC Lottery
Ivermectin, two other drugs being tested in MUSC COVID-19 clinical trail

By Katie Kamin
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections, has been getting a lot of attention recently about whether it should be used to treat COVID-19. Now that drug and two others are being tested as part of a COVID-19 clinical trial that MUSC is participating in.

According to MUSC, there are limited options for COVID-19 treatments that are FDA approved and that are for patients who are not sick enough to be in the hospital. Doctors with MUSC said they hope this trial will help answer some questions about various treatments and dispel any incorrect information that has been swirling.

“We have seen a lot of misinformation out there, and unfortunately, some patients have received non-FDA approved medications outside of a clinical trial,” Rami Zebian, M.D. said in a release. “That is not a safe practice, and we have seen many reports of toxicity – and we have many unanswered questions.”

In addition to Ivermectin, fluticasone—a corticosteroid used for asthma or other conditions—and fluvoxamine—an antidepressant—are also included in the study.

Officials with MUSC said this is a safe way to see if these drugs are actually effective in reducing symptoms of the virus.

According to MUSC, this study is completely remote, so you do not need to live near an MUSC campus to participate. You also can pick which drug you would like to be assigned and you will either be given a placebo or the drug.

MUSC officials said if you are  accepted into the trial, you will take the drug as directed, fill out daily surveys and respond to call questionnaires. After 90 days, each participant will receive a $100 Amazon gift card.

In order to be eligible to participate in the study, you have to be at least 30 years old, have a positive covid test in the last 10 days and be experiencing at least two COVID symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

