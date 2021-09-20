SC Lottery
Roper St. Francis responds to nurse shortage, hired 81 nurses since last month

As of Monday, officials at Roper said they have hired 81 nurses.
As of Monday, officials at Roper said they have hired 81 nurses.
By Jordan Cioppa
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare is expanding their team of nurses after experiencing a shortage.

According to hospital officials, there has been an ongoing nurse shortage at Roper St. Francis since before the pandemic. In response, Roper St. Francis set out to rapid hire 88 nurses last month.

As of Monday, officials said they have hired 81 nurses. That is 92% of their original goal. In total, Roper officials said they have hired 166 nurses and respiratory therapists since Aug. 23.

They said 23 of those new hires will begin work on Monday.

Earlier this month, Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Happy Everett said nurses have a lot of choices these days. She said that has factored into the shortage.

“Now they go into IT professions or get advanced degrees. Or go to clinics,” Everett explained.

Everett also said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on even more challenges for nurses, as it has put a strain on the resources. “We’ve been doing this for 18-24 months now,” Everett continued. “So, we have dealt with nurses that may have been close to retirement that have decided to retire. Or, just like with all healthcare professions, just dealing with burnout.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

