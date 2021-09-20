SC Lottery
SC reports 3-day total of over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, total cases exceed 800K

South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,535 new three-day total of COVID-19 cases.
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,535 new three-day total of COVID-19 cases.(AP)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 10,535 new three-day total of COVID-19 cases.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, so Monday’s report included data from last Thursday through Saturday. The agency reported 109 deaths.

The data includes both confirmed and probable cases. The agency says confirmed cases are detected using PCR tests while probable cases are detected through rapid tests.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday2,3575052,862
Friday2,9299903,919
Saturday2,9987563,754
TOTAL8,2842,25110,535

The data also listed a total of 109 deaths over the three-day period.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday17623
Friday481563
Saturday18523
TOTAL8326109

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 21 deaths; 15 were confirmed and 6 were being investigated as probable.

DHEC said Saturday’s results, the most recent day for which testing data was available on its website, include 47,538 tests with a 9.3% positive rate.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded a total of 823,041 cases, including 663,102 confirmed and 159,939 probable cases; and 11,636 deaths, including 10,117 confirmed and 1,519 probable deaths.

The state has completed more than 10 million COVID-19 tests since March 2020.

